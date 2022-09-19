Baku summons French ambassador, hands him note of protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned French Ambassador Zacharie Gross and handed him a note of protest over an attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Paris by Armenian radicals in this country, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov informed the ambassador that the attack by a group of radical extremists of the Armenian diaspora in France on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Paris is a gross violation of French laws and generally accepted norms of international law. It was noted that during the attack, material damage was caused to the embassy building, the activities of the diplomatic mission and the lives of employees were endangered.

Khalafov strongly protested the creation of conditions and the delayed prevention of these actions of radical Armenian groups, and expressed deep regret over the failure of France to fulfill the obligation to ensure the security of diplomatic missions by the host country in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

It was noted that an act of vandalism posing a threat to the diplomatic mission and its staff requires a thorough investigation by French law enforcement agencies, the provision of an appropriate legal assessment, the prosecution of those responsible and the provision of compensation for the damage caused.

The ambassador expressed regret over the incident involving the Azerbaijani embassy, noting that appropriate steps will be taken to give a legal assessment of the incident.

News.Az