Baku summons French envoy, urges end to Paris anti-Azerbaijani actions
Photo: Social media
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned French Ambassador to Baku Anne Boillon.During the meeting, objection to France's targeting of the Azerbaijani presidency on the eve of and during the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was expressed, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.
In this regard, it was emphasized that the calls for a boycott of this prestigious UN event, which Azerbaijan was hosting, France’s encouragement of several Heads of States to refrain from attending the event, as well as adoption of a resolution that unfairly criticized the presidency and our global efforts to combat climate change in general by the European Parliament with France's particular efforts at the beginning of the COP29 are unacceptable.
Furthermore, it was brought to the attention that the actions of France, which conducts Armenia's massive arms supply and promotes militarism and revanchism, undermine the peace process.
“France was vehemently demanded to put an end to the actions targeting Azerbaijan and jeopardizing the normalization process,” added the ministry.