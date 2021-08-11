Azerbaijan issues diplomatic note to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Iranian Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi and handed him a diplomatic note.

The note is related to the illegal entry of Iranian trucks into the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, Mousavi was informed about undesirable facts of the illegal entry of trucks belonging to Iran to Karabakh.

The note handed to the ambassador expresses dissatisfaction of Azerbaijan regarding regular entries and exits of various vehicles for various purposes of the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, without permission of the Azerbaijani officials.

Azerbaijan has previously notified the Iranian side about the mentioned issue verbally, and the same was expressed to the ambassador during the meeting.

At the meeting, it was noted that the new Iranian administration will take practical steps to suppress such alarming cases, which do not correspond to the spirit of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Iran.

News.Az