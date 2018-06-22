Baku supports promotion of relations between Azerbaijani, Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh – FM

Baku supports the promotion of relations between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks addressing the tenth informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership member countries in Minsk on Friday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.

