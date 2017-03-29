Yandex metrika counter

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be commissioned late June

"The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be held at the end of June," according to Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication Ahmet Arslan.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the ceremony.

Arslan added that the BTK railway line will help establish a sustainable railway communication between Europe and China, reducing cargo transportation time from 45-60 days to 12-15 days. 

News.Az


