Yandex metrika counter

Baku-Tbilisi plane returns to Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport due to adverse weather

  • Economics
  • Share
Baku-Tbilisi plane returns to Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport due to adverse weather

The captain of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight J2 8223, en route from Baku to Tbilisi, decided to return to the departure airport due to adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy fog in the vicinity of Tbilisi International Airport, AZAL told News.Az. 

The aircraft successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 11:28 local time.

Upon the improvement of weather conditions, passengers on the affected flight are scheduled to proceed to Tbilisi.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      