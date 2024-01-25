Baku-Tbilisi plane returns to Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport due to adverse weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight J2 8223, en route from Baku to Tbilisi, decided to return to the departure airport due to adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy fog in the vicinity of Tbilisi International Airport, AZAL told News.Az.

The aircraft successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 11:28 local time.

Upon the improvement of weather conditions, passengers on the affected flight are scheduled to proceed to Tbilisi.

