Baku, Tehran strengthening railway ties

Iran Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi, during the meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, stressed the efforts of Tehran to develop relations with Baku.

Vaezi said that the fact of Iran and Azerbaijan being two friendly and fraternal countries is a good factor to consolidate and deepen the level of relationships, Trend reports via Iranian Government's official website.

Vaezi was present in Iran's Gilan province on the sidelines of the opening of the Qazvin - Rasht railway.

“Tehran has no limits in development of bilateral relations with Baku,” said Vaezi in the meeting with Mustafayev.

Vaezi went on to call the day of the opening of the Qazvin - Rasht railway and the start of operations of the Rasht - Astara railroad, an important day in the history of cooperation between the two countries.

“We must work to complete and finalize this project as soon as possible,” he emphasized.

Mustafayev, in turn, conveyed greetings and congratulations of the President Ilham Aliyev and the government of Azerbaijan to the Iranian government and nation on 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He also called the opening of the Rasht - Qazvin railway and Rasht- Astara, a historic move, and said that the railway is the most important part of the North-South Corridor, and it is important for both countries and even the countries of the region.

He also appreciated Vaezi's constructive role in the development of Tehran-Baku relations.

