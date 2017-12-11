Baku to get 350 new buses

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 350 new passenger buses will be delivered to Baku early next year, Director General of the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) Vusal Karimli told Trend Dec. 11.

Twenty of them will be 18 meters long, he said.

“Some people think that articulated buses are not suitable for Baku roads, but this is not so; the streets of Baku are favorable for using these buses,” he noted. “We compared Baku streets to the streets in foreign cities. Some streets in European cities are narrower than those in Baku. Therefore, I am sure that 18-meter buses are suitable for the streets of Baku.”

He added that it is not yet known which of the bus operating companies will receive these modern passenger buses - BakuBus LLC or another company.

News.Az

