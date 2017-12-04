Baku to host 10th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue will begin its work in Baku on December 5.

During the meeting the delegations will consider the current state of bilateral relations within the framework of the working groups.

The co-chairman of the meeting from the Azerbaijani side is Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, and from the Turkish side – Lieutenant General Yavuz Türkgenci, Chief of the Main Directorate for Plans and Principles of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Discussions within the framework of the military dialogue will end on December 7th.

It should be noted that the last 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue was held in Ankara in December 2016.

