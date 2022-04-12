Baku to host 2023 Badminton Europe Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s capital city of Baku will host the Badminton Europe Congress (BEC) in 2023, News.Az reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, such a decision was made at the 55th Annual Delegates' Meeting of the 2022 BEC Congress held in Malta's capital of Valletta.

President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov, as well as Vice-President Aynur Samadova and head coach of Azerbaijan national team Morteza Validarvi were present at the event.

News.Az