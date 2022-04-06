Baku to host 2024 European U23 Wrestling Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has approved Baku, Azerbaijan as the host site for the 2024 U23 European Championships, News.Az reports citing the organization's website.

"Baku hosting the 2024 U23 European Championships is a positive sign that Azerbaijan will return to hosting events in the future and shows the long-term interest of wrestling remains high," said Lalovic. "They will host the Greco-Roman World Cup later this year and adding the U23 Europeans Championships is adding to the number of major competitions they are keen to organize."

Earlier this year, UWW announced wrestling’s return to the historic city after an extended absence on the international calendar, as the city was provisionally approved to host the 2022 Greco-Roman World Cup (November 5-6).

The 2024 U23 European Championships will be the first time the Azerbaijani capital has hosted the U23 continental event, but the city is extremely familiar with hosting Europe’s best wrestlers. Baku hosted the 2015 European Games, which replaced the European Championships on the UWW calendar. It also hosted the 2012 European Championships in all three styles and will host the 2022 Greco-Roman World Cup in November.

United World Wrestling approved the host sites for the 2023 Senior European Championships and the 2024 U23 European Championships.

Zagreb, Croatia will host next year's Senior European Championships. The Croatian capital hosted the 2012 Junior European Championships, but the 2023 European Championships will be the first time Zagreb has welcomed a senior-level continental championship.

"I am thrilled to confirm that Zagreb will organize the 2023 Senior European Championships," said UWW President, Nenad LALOVIC." "The Croatian Wrestling Federation has been a reliable partner and has continuously improved its organizational capacity by hosting various junior level competitions. Combining their wrestling expertise with the support and infrastructure of the city of Zagreb will be a success for wrestling."

News.Az