Baku to host 2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on September 15-19, 2027, News.Az reports.

The decision was made by voting at a meeting of the Council of the International Gymnastics Federation in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Along with Azerbaijan, Israel put forward its candidacy for hosting the World Championships.

The event is planned to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

This is the 3rd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Azerbaijan. Baku previously staged the World Championships in 2005 and 2019.

