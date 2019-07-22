Baku to host 2nd Azerbaijan International Advertising and Printing Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Advertising and Printing Exhibition AdPrint 2019 will be held at Boulevard Hotel on 12-14 September. The exhibition is supported by National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Adprint 2019 exhibition is the only international exhibition in the field of advertising industry in the country and the region, gathering local and international specialists on its site, a unique business platform for meeting customers of advertising and printing services with advertising companies, typographies, manufacturers and distributors where it is possible to discuss face to face ways of partnership and cooperation.

A three-day exhibition will be attended by around 3,000 visitors, including company directors, marketing and sales directors and purchasing managers.

The exhibition will feature the categories such as visual advertising technologies, publishing and printing services, all kinds of equipment and accessories, advertising services and promotion, advertising packaging and labels, turnkey design of large events. The full list can be found at https://adprint.az/en-content/54.html

Extensive business and entertainment programmes, including B2B meetings, discussion panels, contests, fashion shows will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

News.Az

News.Az