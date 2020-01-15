Baku to host 2nd Congress for kids with special needs “Ferqli Ferdler”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second Congress for kids with special needs “Ferqli Ferdler” will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on February 15-16. This year Congress is dedicated to

The Congress will reveal the very concept of autism and will be represented by panels that address the issues of education and further employment of people with ASD, their life in the family, integration in society, etc. The speakers of the congress will be well-known international and Azerbaijani experts, parents of children with ASD.

As part of the “Ferqli Ferdler” congress on the 16th of February, a conference on the topic “Applied Behaviour Analysis” (ABA) will be held for the first time. Among the guests of the event are parents of children with ASD, as well as experts, teachers and methodologists, psychologists and psychotherapists from the UK, Greece, Italy, Russia, the USA and Turkey.

The congress producer is Antonina Steinberg, head of Project for support of people with Aspergers’s syndrome and autism.

The Congress aims to attract the maximum attention from society to the development and parenting of children with autism, to create a dialogue between parents, specialists and teachers, and to support the trend set by the Government to expand an inclusive society.

The congress is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Center, and also by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The “Ferqli Ferdler” congress is supported by BP. Among the partners are ACE Group Consultants, Art Trio, Credo Group и CTS Translation. Organizers of the congress are Caspian Event Organisers and Edutainment.az. “Birge ve saglam” (“Together and Healthy”) Public Union provides organizational support to Congress,

To take part in the congress and receive an electronic ticket, pre-register is needed. Link for pre-registration: https://ferqliferdler.az/en-register/

News.Az

