Baku to host 2nd Sculpture International Symposium

Baku will host the 2nd International Symposium on Sculpture 'The song in the stone'.

The event will be held on October 1-10 with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Twenty sculptors from Azerbaijan, Ukraine, New Zealand, Turkey, Iran, Tunisia, Jordan, Spain, Serbia, Great Britain, Russia and China will join the symposium to create various works from natural stones in Gala village.

The first International symposium on sculpture was held in 2016, it was attended by fourteen sculptors from 10 countries. The works created within the framework of the symposium are currently exhibited in the park complex "Sevirəm" in the Khatai district of Baku.

News.Az

