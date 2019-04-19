Baku to host 3rd Global Forum on Health Tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third Global Forum on Health Tourism will be held in Baku city, a source from the National Confederation of the Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) told Trend.

“The delegates of the Forum, which is dedicated to the development of health tourism in the country, will discuss strategic issues and challenges in the tourism industry,” the source from ASK said.

The forum will be held under the slogan "Global Health for All."

The source commented, "This is a large-scale event aimed at supporting health tourism. Some 150 representatives involved in the tourism industry and business are expected to attend the Forum. As expected, MPs as well as managers and experts from various state organizations representing Azerbaijan will deliver speeches at the event."

News.Az

