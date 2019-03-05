Baku to host 43-rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held in Baku from June 30 to July 10, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said.

Garayev made the remarks at a meeting of the Organizing Committee created upon the Azerbaijani president’s corresponding order in connection with the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister highlighted the achievements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in the development and strengthening of mutual relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

