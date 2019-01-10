Baku to host 53rd PABSEC General Assembly

The 53rd General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) will be held in Baku this year.

The agenda of the General Assembly includes a wide range of issues to be discussed at the meetings of the committees on economy, trade, technology and ecology, culture, education, as well as social, legal and political affairs. The key topic of discussion will be proposed by the Azerbaijani side.

Representatives of numerous international organizations, as well as the groups of observers of parliaments from different countries along with the delegates from the member states will attend the meeting.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation meets in ordinary session twice a year, usually in the last decade of June and in the first decade of December, by rotation in each member country.

News.Az