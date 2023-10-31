Baku to host 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sixth online session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on economic cooperation has been held with participation of co-chairs, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State to the Scotland Office, Minister of Exports at the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord, News.Az reports.

The meeting discussed the upcoming session in Baku, December 2023, and issues of bilateral energy cooperation.

The sides noted that the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Baku would contribute to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation. The two stressed the importance of soon completion of the "Partnership and Cooperation Agreement" project between the two countries.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az