Baku to host 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, under the theme “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity,” is set to convene in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 1-3, 2024, News.Az reports.

According to ICESCO, the Forum, which is part of the “Baku Process” initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008, will be organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in collaboration with prominent international entities such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, and the UN Tourism.

The Forum will discuss several pressing global challenges related to civilizational dialogue and cooperation in its plenary sessions and panel discussions, with the goal of confronting hatred and instilling the values of coexistence and peace.

Subsequently, the Forum will hold several cultural activities, including concerts, festivals and creative performances, to highlight and celebrate the diversity of cultures and promote a spirit of cooperation and understanding.

The primary objective of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is to consolidate the role of “Baku Process” as a prominent international platform for promoting intercultural cooperation and dialogue. The annual report of the UN Secretary-General to the UN General Assembly on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue in 2017 praised “Baku Process” as a pioneering initiative for advocating intercultural dialogue.

Notably, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing “Baku Process as a key global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue.

The previous five editions of the Forum have featured more than 250 activities and attracted nearly 10,000 participants from 180 countries and 30 international organizations.





News.Az