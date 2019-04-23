Baku to host 7th National Marketing Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th National Marketing Forum will be held at Huner Lyceum, Baku on May 24-25. The main goal of the forum is to support the development of Azerbaijan’s marke

The forum is organized annually with the support of the Marketing Azerbaijan group, Marketing AIR, Facemark.az and Facemark.tv, the first marketing-specialized online TV channel in Azerbaijan.

The 7th forum will be held under the motto “Optimal Solutions” on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Contract of Century. The forum will feature panels such as National Keys, Digital Marketing, Marketing Communications, Consumer Behavior, Blogging and Trends. During the panels business owners and professionals will talk about the optimal solutions in business.

Forum tickets are now on sale. Tickets sale is available through the forum’s website (Millimarketinqforumu.com) and forum’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/millimarketinqforumu). Ticket price is 50 AZN.

