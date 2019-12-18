Baku to host 9th General Assembly of TURKPA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA) will be held in Baku today.

A meeting of the TURKPA Council of Assembly will be held before the assembly and the chairmanship of the organization will be transferred from the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the Parliament (Milli Majlis) of Azerbaijan.

The event will bring together delegations of member countries led by speakers of parliaments, representatives of Turkic cooperation structures and other international organizations.

The agenda of the 9th General Assembly includes reports and recommendatory decisions of the meetings of the TURKPA standing committees, adoption of model laws, reports of the observation mission for the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan, as well as the adoption of legal documents of the organization.

Following the 9th TURKPA General Assembly, the Baku Declaration will be adopted.

News.Az

News.Az