Baku to host 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival

The 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival will be held in Baku on April 23.

The festival will be co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mstislav Rostropovich Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerTag reports.

The festival will offer premières of new compositions, musical rarities, and works in different genres.

It will feature performance from People`s Artist Murad Adigozalzade, as well as Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra and Azerbaijan State Chapel Choir.

The festival aims to promote the débuts of exceptionally gifted young musicians.

News.Az

