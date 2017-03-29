Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival

  • Culture
  • Share
Baku to host 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival

The 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival will be held in Baku on April 23.

The festival will be co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mstislav Rostropovich Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerTag reports.

The festival will offer premières of new compositions, musical rarities, and works in different genres.

It will feature performance from People`s Artist Murad Adigozalzade, as well as Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra and Azerbaijan State Chapel Choir.

The festival aims to promote the débuts of exceptionally gifted young musicians.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      