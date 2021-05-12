Baku to host Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will hold the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions for the first time in May 2021, according to the AGF website.

This event, which is the 9th edition, will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 21-23.

At the Championships, the gymnasts included in the age groups of 12-14 and 15-17-year-old, will compete for the medals.

Gymnasts of both age groups will perform in the Qualifications and Finals in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, and “Groups”. Moreover, 15-17-year-old gymnasts will test their strength in “Aero Dance” program.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshana Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emiliya Mahmudova and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the COVID-19 quarantine measures valid in Azerbaijan, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

News.Az

