Baku to host anniversary meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation

The 20th anniversary meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will be held in April-May in Baku.

The announcement was made during a video conference between the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Shahin Musatafayev and Alexei Overchuk respectively, News.Az reports.

The sides also stated that the 11th Azerbaijan-Russia forum is scheduled to be held in the second half of 2022.


