Baku to host anniversary meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation
- 17 Feb 2022 11:29
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- Economics
The 20th anniversary meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will be held in April-May in Baku.
The announcement was made during a video conference between the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Shahin Musatafayev and Alexei Overchuk respectively, News.Az reports.
The sides also stated that the 11th Azerbaijan-Russia forum is scheduled to be held in the second half of 2022.