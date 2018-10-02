Baku to host Aquatherm 2018 exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary and Swimming Pool Aquatherm Baku 2018 will be held on 23-26 October at Baku Expo Center, AZERTAC reports.

Aquatherm Baku is the only specialized event in the air conditioning, ventilation, heating and water supply, treatment and air purification systems; thousands of interested visitors, most of whom are industry professionals, visit this event every year.

This year’s exhibition will bring together companies from Azerbaijan, Austria, Iran, Italy, China, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, France, the Czech Republic and other countries. The Aquatherm Baku 2018 will feature the showcase of ventilation and heating systems, pipes, water filters, heating boilers, pumps, hydrants and much more. The exhibition will present a wide range of both domestic and industrial air conditioners from different manufacturers, flat water heaters, as well as IT technologies for a remote microclimate control in premises.

As part of the exhibition’s business programme, B2B meetings will be held between participants and potential buyers. This year's innovation for the exhibition participants will be a special stage with a display area to exhibit the industry's innovations; this is an additional opportunity for the participants to talk about their know-how and attract the attention of visitors. Another innovation from the Aquatherm Baku organisers is the loyalty programme which will allow visitors to purchase products or services from the participating companies at a special discount price.

The Aquatherm Baku 2018 exhibition will bring together the industry players, distributors and wholesale suppliers, who will present new products; the event will also help to establish new contacts and enter into mutually beneficial contracts.

The exhibition will be held with the official support of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC) and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO). The event is co-organized by Iteca Caspian and ITE Group and its partners - EUF (Turkey), Caspian Event Management FZ LLC (UAE), actively attracting international companies to participate in the Azerbaijan exhibitions. More detailed information about Aquatherm Baku 2018 is available on the official website of the exhibition www.aquatherm.az.

