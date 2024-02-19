Baku to host Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s 14th plenary session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku will host the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on February 21-24, News.Az reports.

The plenary session on the theme “Fostering regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia” will bring together up to 40 parliamentary delegations, as well as parliamentary speakers from nearly 10 countries.

The event will feature meetings of the APA Executive Council, as well as Standing Committees on political, economic, budget and planning, as well as social and cultural affairs.

The session will also see the adoption of the Baku Declaration and the Final Report of the APA Secretariat.

News.Az