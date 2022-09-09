Baku to host Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing on Friday, News.Az reports.

"Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak is currently paying a visit to Baku to attend the session of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran working group on the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). A number of top-level engagements and visits spanning all cooperation issues are scheduled by the end of 2022. Hopefully, we will succeed in holding all the meetings. The ties between Russian constituent entities and Azerbaijan make a considerable contribution to the development of our relations," she noted.

News.Az