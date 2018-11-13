Baku to host Azerbaijan-South Korea business meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani-South Korean business meeting will be held in Baku on November 20, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said in a message, Trend agency reports.

Representatives of three Korean companies, namely, GS Global Corporation, BHI LTD and GV International, operating in the energy sector, construction sector, engaged in the production of oil and gas boilers, heating systems, construction of thermal power plants, will attend the meeting.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and South Korea for the first three quarters of 2018 amounted to about $123 million. Almost the entire volume of the trade turnover accounted for the import of Korean products to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

