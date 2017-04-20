Baku to host Azerbaijan-Turkey business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, will host the fifth Azerbaijan-Turkey business forum, the Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said Apr.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country’s trade turnover with Turkey reached almost $553 million in 1Q2017, some $308.7 million of which accounted for export to Turkey, according to AzVision.

Trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than twofold during the year. Meanwhile, during the period, export to Turkey rose by 5.2 times.

News.Az

