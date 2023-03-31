Baku to host Azerbaijan-US Green Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-US Green Energy Forum will be held on April 3 at the Baku Business Center under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the ministry's press service told News.Az.

The forum will review opportunities for renewable energy cooperation between the two countries and discuss long-term plans for green energy projects, green hydrogen projects, the current situation in electricity production, and the implementation of clean energy technologies.

Within the framework of the event, it is also planned to hold business meetings with the participation of Azerbaijani and US companies.

News.Az