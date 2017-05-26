Baku to host Bavaria-Azerbaijan business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the delegation visit under the direction of the Secretary of State in the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs and Media, Energy and Technology, Mr. Franz Josef Pschierer and the Bavarian companies in Azerbaijan, AHK Azerbaijan is organizing the Bavaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum on May 31, 2017 in Fairmont Hotel.

The forum is organized as part of the delegation trip by Bavarian state officials and Bavarian companies to Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Bavarian Association for International Economic Relations (mbH).

Following the official opening ceremony and company presentations, B2B meetings will be held between German and Azerbaijani companies in the field of mechanical and plant engineering, construction, information and communication technologies, environmental technology, medical

services, consumer goods and tourism.

Participation is free of charge. The event will be held in English language and will be translated into Azerbaijani. Participation is only possible with registration by 22 of May 2017.

For registration in Bavaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum, please click on http://www.ahkbaku.de/en/events/bavaria-azerbaijan-business-forum/.

News.Az

News.Az