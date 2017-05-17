Baku to host Bavaria-Azerbaijan business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bavaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum will be held on the occasion of the delegation’s visit under the direction of the Secretary of State in the Bavarian State

The forum is organized as part of the delegation’s trip by Bavarian state officials and Bavarian companies to Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Bavarian Association for International Economic Relations (mbH), Trend reports.

Following the official opening ceremony and company presentations, B2B meetings will be held between German and Azerbaijani companies in the field of mechanical and plant engineering, construction, information and communication technologies, environmental technology, medical services, consumer goods and tourism.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $260.75 million in January-April 2017, 4.66 percent of which accounted for Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

News.Az

