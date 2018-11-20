Baku to host Blockchain-18 conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Blockchain-18 conference will be held in Baku on Dec. 7, the Blockchain Azerbaijan Center told Trend.

The conference will discuss the practical application of blockchain technologies and the current state of the cryptocurrency market, the Center said.

The Center noted that the conference will be organized by it, with the support of the public and private sector enterprises.

International experts from Switzerland, Russia and Turkey are invited to participate in the conference. In particular, the participation of the management of Deloitte Switzerland is expected.

News.Az

