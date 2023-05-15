Baku to host “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The 16th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 28th International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan), to be held on May 17-19 at the Baku Expo Center, will bring together a total of 479 companies from 31 countries,” said Project Director of "Caspian Event Organizers" Zarina Mammadova at a press conference dedicated to the "Caspian Agro" and "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibitions, News.Az reports.

“Along with Azerbaijan, companies from the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Belarus, Russia, Iran, Türkiye, China, Sri Lanka, Thailand and, for the first time, Tunisia will take part at the exhibition,” she added.

News.Az