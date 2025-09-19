Baku to host China Visitors Summit 2025 in November

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency is preparing to host the China Visitors Summit Baku 2025 on November 17.

The event aims to promote China’s tourism market, strengthen partnerships between stakeholders in both countries, and increase leisure and business travel from China to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The summit will be organized by Hong Kong-based i2i Group, which won the bid and will receive 165,000 manats for its services.

News.Az