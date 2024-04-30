Baku to host concert marking Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s 20th anniversary
30 Apr 2024
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Culture
The Heydar Aliyev Center will host a concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports.
Throughout its existence, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has consistently supported young talents, contributed to the development of culture and art, and implemented projects aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture.