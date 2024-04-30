Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host concert marking Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s 20th anniversary

The Heydar Aliyev Center will host a concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, News.Az reports. 

Throughout its existence, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has consistently supported young talents, contributed to the development of culture and art, and implemented projects aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture.


