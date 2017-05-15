Baku to host concert of Indian music and dances
15 May 2017
- Culture
The State Musical Theater named after Rashid Behbudov in Baku will host a concert of Indian music and dances on May 15.
Report was informed in the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan that the event will be held within the framework of the India-Azerbaijan festival of friendship, which is held during the year in connection with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
News.Az