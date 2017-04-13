Baku to host concert of young performers of classical music from Islamic world
Baku is launching a selection round for the sixth international contest of young performers of classical music from Islamic countries.
The contest will be organized by ISESCO and Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Youth and Sport in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baku Music Academy and Kainat Youth Center, AzerTag reports.
A gala concert and the award ceremony will be held at the Baku Music Academy on April 20.
News.Az