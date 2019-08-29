Baku to host Days of India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is to play host to the Days of India, during which the exhibition of Indian goods will be arranged.

Report informs citing the Indian embassy to Azerbaijan that the exhibition 'Best of India' is to be held between August 30 and September 8 at the Baku Palace of Sports.

The production of over 40 Indian companies - tea, rice, spices, furniture, textile and clothes, jewelry, cosmetic products and so on will be presented at the exhibition.

The entry is for free.

Notably, the trade between Azerbaijan and India reached $923,000,000 in 2018.

News.Az

News.Az