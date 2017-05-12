Baku to host EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum, organised by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK) and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), will take place in Baku on 8 June 2017.

The EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum aims at establishing and developing relations between European and Azerbaijani companies. EU Ambassador Malena Mård explained, ahead of the event: "Following-up last year's Forum, the event will be an opportunity to take a fresh look at EU-Azerbaijan business relations, highlighting both challenges and opportunities for future cooperation".

The Forum brings together an estimated number of 400 high-level representatives from European and Azerbaijani business and government, for a full day of discussions and business-to-business meetings. The panel discussions will focus on the ongoing economic reforms and a number of economic sectors that offer opportunities for EU and Azerbaijani companies, including: Agriculture and Food, Environmental Technologies, Transport and Logistics, and ICT and E-commerce.

The EU is Azerbaijan's first trading partner representing 51% of Azerbaijan's total trade. Moreover, the EU companies are the main investors with 20 billion USD dollars invested in the Azerbaijani economy over the past ten years, which accounts for 45% of all invested funds in Azerbaijan over this period.

