Baku to host EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

The 3rd EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue will be held in Baku, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Mora said he is on a visit to Baku for meetings with Azerbaijani officials and to chair the 3rd EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its wider regional implications require ever-closer cooperation to address common challenges,” said the diplomat, reiterating EU’s strong commitment to peace and security in the region.  

