Baku to host exhibition dedicated to eminent Mexican artists

Baku will host a photo exhibition dedicated to the life of eminent Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

The exhibition organized by the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan will take place in the "Rotunda -1" room of the Landmark Hotel on July 6 at 7:00 p.m., the Embassy said in a message, according to azvision.

The exhibition under the name ‘A smile in the middle of the way’ will be presented in Baku for the first time.

Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo were one of the most controversial and well-known couples in the history of art in Mexico.

News.Az

