Baku to host fifth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish FMs

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey will hold the fifth trilateral meeting in Baku on December 20.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, Javad Zarif of İslamic Republic of Iran and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu of the Republic of Turkey will hold the fifth trilateral meeting in Baku on 20 December, 2017, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Ministers will hold a joint press-conference after the meeting.

