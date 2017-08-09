Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host final stage of "Sea Cup 2017" international contest

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku to host final stage of Sea Cup 2017 international contest

The crews will conduct exercises on anchoring and buoy mooring.

Crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the "Sea Cup - 2017" international contest will enter the sea to fulfill the final episode "Competition in maritime training".
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that, according to the contest rules, the crews will conduct exercises on anchoring and buoy mooring.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      