Baku to host final stage of "Sea Cup 2017" international contest

Crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the "Sea Cup - 2017" international contest will enter the sea to fulfill the final episode "Competition in maritime training".

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that, according to the contest rules, the crews will conduct exercises on anchoring and buoy mooring.

