Baku to host First Caspian Science Forum

Azerbaijani delegation is attending the International Science Forum 'Caspian region in the 21st century: ways of sustainable development'. The event is underway at Astrakhan State University, according to Report news agency.

It brings together nearly 100 delegates from Caspian states, including diplomats, representatives of the scientific community of Caspian littoral states, federal ministries and institutions, governmental bodies, Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC-UNESCO).

Within two days, they will discuss the expansion of scientific ties and state-stock partnerships in research projects, the increase in the flow of scientific investments in the Caspian region, attracting the attention of the scientific community, the public and authorities to the problems of the Caspian region.

The results of the forum and the commission will serve as the basis for the formation of the program of the First Caspian Science Forum, which will take place in autumn 2020 in Baku. This cooperation will also be the basis for the Second Caspian Scientific Forum and Commission on Science, Research, and Technology, planned for 2021, as part of the Caspian Economic Forum in Astrakhan.

