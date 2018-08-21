Baku to host first congress of Azerbaijani cooks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Congress of Azerbaijani cooks will take place at Baku Boulevard Hotel on August 21.

The main purpose of the congress is to create a platform for sharing experiences and ideas, gathering cooks and food producers.

Several presentations will be held within the congress, one of which will be the presentation of Chefs.az, the first site dedicated to chefs. The site provides cookbooks, vacations, news and other useful information.

There will also be a presentation of the "First Step" charity project which aims to help young people in children's homes and low-income families learn the basics of cooking art, AzerTAg reported.

Besides, the foundation of the Guild of Azerbaijan Cooks and its future prospects will also be discussed as part of the congress.

About 200 guests from Azerbaijan and abroad are expected to attend the event.

