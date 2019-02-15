Baku to host first meeting of Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue will be held in Baku, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies has told AzerTag.

A delegation led by the European Commission Director-General for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei is expected to visit Azerbaijan to attend the meeting.

The event will focus on a variety of issues, including aviation, maritime and road safety, Transport Investment Plan, Euro-Asian connectivity strategy, digital tachograph, Common Aviation Area Project.

