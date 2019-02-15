Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host first meeting of Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku to host first meeting of Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue will be held in Baku, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies has told AzerTag.

A delegation led by the European Commission Director-General for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei is expected to visit Azerbaijan to attend the meeting.

The event will focus on a variety of issues, including aviation, maritime and road safety, Transport Investment Plan, Euro-Asian connectivity strategy, digital tachograph, Common Aviation Area Project.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      