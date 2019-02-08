Baku to host first meeting of high-level working group for Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea will be held in Baku on February 19-20, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 8.

“As it is known, on August 12, 2018, the "Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea" was signed in Aktau, Kazakhstan and the Communiqué of the Fifth Caspian Summit was adopted. Based on these documents, in order to effectively implement the Convention and review cooperation issues in the Caspian Sea, the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea has been established as a regular five-sided consultation mechanism consisting of authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states,” read the statement.

“The Azerbaijani side will host the first meeting of the Working Group, which will be held on 19-20 February 2019 in Baku with the participation of representatives of the Caspian littoral states. A number of issues arising from the Convention, as well as the results of the Fifth Summit of the Heads of the Caspian littoral States in Aktau, are expected to be discussed at the meeting,” according to the statement.

The statement further said that at the event, Azerbaijan will be represented by a delegation led by Khalaf Khalafov, the Chief of the Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea.

News.Az

