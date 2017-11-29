Baku to host first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani FMs

Baku to host first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani FMs

The ministers will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

The first trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani foreign ministers will be held in Baku on November 30, 2017 with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Havaja Mohammed Asif, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Media representatives registered for participation in 7th Ministerial Conference within the framework of the "Asia's Heart - Istanbul Process" to be held in Baku on November 30 - December 1, 2017 can attend the event.

